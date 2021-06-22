MLB rumors: Red Sox prospect Connor Wong joins team ahead of Rays series

Report: Red Sox prospect Connor Wong joins team ahead of Rays series originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tuesday night's game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field will be headlined by Wander Franco -- MLB's top prospect who's expected to make his major league debut for the defending American League champs.

The Red Sox will have one of their exciting prospects available, too.

According to Chris Cotillo of MassLive, catcher Connor Wong will be with the Red Sox for Tuesday's matchup.

Wong is the No. 16 prospect in the Red Sox' system, according to MLB.com's rankings. He was one of three players Boston acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in last year's Mookie Betts trade.

Wong isn't having an amazing season for Triple-A Worcester, but after Kevin Plawecki went on the injured list this week, the Red Sox needed another catcher. Wong is batting .148 with one home run, seven RBI and three walks in 16 games for the WooSox this year. It's a pretty small sample size, so there's no need to be alarmed over his poor batting average or .188 on-base percentage.

Red Sox fans are hoping to see red-hot prospect Jarren Duran soon. He's been crushing the ball in Triple-A and should get his opportunity at some point this season.