MLB Rumors: Red Sox preparing for 'a series of moves' before spring training

Report: Red Sox preparing to make 'a series of moves' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It has been a relatively quiet offseason for the Boston Red Sox so far, but it appears there may soon be some fireworks.

ESPN's Buster Olney reported Tuesday that the Red Sox "have talked about a ton of possibilities and are preparing for a series of moves before the start of spring training."

Re: industry sources, there is a sense that the Red Sox have talked about a ton of possibilities and are preparing for a series of moves before the start of spring training. They haven't done much yet, but the expectation is that they will in an effort to upgrade the '21 team. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) January 13, 2021

The Red Sox have been rumored to be interested in several free agents over the last month, including right-hander Jake Odorizzi and veteran reliever Alex Colomé. Former Cy Young award winner Corey Kluber and outfielder Yasiel Puig reportedly are also on their radar.

And then there are the Andrew Benintendi trade rumors. Boston is in "serious talks" to trade their homegrown outfielder, according to reports.

Clearly, there are a number of directions the Red Sox could go before the start of spring training next month. While the signings of outfielder Hunter Renfroe and right-hander Matt Andriese are a start, a whole lot more needs to be done if Boston is to be a serious contender in 2021.