MLB Rumors: Red Sox players lobbying for Boston to re-sign Joe Kelly

What a difference a few months makes.

With Craig Kimbrel unlikely to re-sign with Boston, some Red Sox players are lobbying the club to sign Joe Kelly in free agency, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Tuesday.

While #RedSox have indicated they are all but out on Kimbrel, a reunion with Joe Kelly remains a possibility, sources say. Players on team lobbying for his return. No deal close, however. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 11, 2018

NBC Sports Boston's Evan Drellich confirmed via a source that a Boston reunion with Kelly still is a possibility.

The hard-throwing right-hander had a rocky 2018 regular season, finishing with a 4.39 ERA and 1.36 WHIP in 73 appearances. He delivered when it mattered, though, allowing just one run over 11 1/3 innings pitched in the postseason while striking out 13 to play an important role in the Red Sox's World Series victory.

Kelly's October success apparently left a lasting impression on his teammates. If Boston opts to re-sign Kelly and doesn't acquire a reliever via trade or free agency this offseason, he may be able to parlay that success into a larger role, as the 30-year-old could be part of an audition for the closer position.

