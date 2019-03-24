MLB Rumors: Red Sox place Sandy Leon on waivers originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Sandy Leon appears to be the odd man out behind the plate for the Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox have placed the veteran catcher on waivers, WEEI's Evan Drellich reported Sunday. That means MLB's other clubs have 48 hours to claim Leon; if not, he can be assigned to Boston's minor league team, traded or released outright.

The Sox reportedly had been "actively discussing" trades for the 30-year-old catcher but apparently couldn't find a suitor with Opening Day just four days away.

Leon is an excellent defensive catcher and hit .310 during a stellar 2016 campaign but has fallen off steeply at the plate since, posting a .177 batting average over 89 games in 2018.

With Dustin Pedroia back in the fold, Boston was intent on carrying only two catchers into the regular season. Christian Vazquez likely will get the start Thursday in Seattle, with Blake Swihart in a backup role.

UPDATE: The Red Sox have informed Blake Swihart that he has made the team, per Evan Drellich. The team will roll with the duo of Vazquez and Swihart on Opening Day.

Update: The Red Sox have informed Blake Swihart he has made the team. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) March 24, 2019

