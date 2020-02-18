MLB Rumors: Red Sox, Padres still talking Wil Myers trade with this framework

We have another plot twist in the Boston Red Sox' offseason of surprises.

The Red Sox and Padres have had "ongoing talks" in the last two days about a trade involving outfielder Wil Myers, The San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee reported Tuesday.

Myers was the centerpiece of the Padres' trade negotiations with Boston involving Mookie Betts, as San Diego was hoping the Red Sox would absorb some of the $61 million Myers is owed over the next three seasons.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

It appears Padres general manager A.J. Preller is still intent on unloading Myers, even after the Los Angeles Dodgers won the Betts sweepstakes by sending Alex Verdugo and prospects Jeter Downs and Connor Wong to the Red Sox.

Here's what Boston could get in return, per Acee, who notes the Padres would like the Sox to assume "about half" of Myers' remaining $61 million:

The Red Sox are interested in pitcher Cal Quantrill, as well as highly touted prospects Luis Campusano and Gabriel Arias, though the Padres are unlikely to part with all three. Quantrill is a central piece in the talks.

The Red Sox desperately need pitching after losing David Price and Rick Porcello this offseason. The 25-year-old Quantrill, whom San Diego picked eighth overall in the 2016 MLB Draft, is an intriguing young arm who made his major league debut last May.

Campusano is a 21-year-old catcher who ranks 50th on MLB's Top 100 prospects list for 2020, while Arias is a 19-year-old shortstop who ranks outside the Top 100 but earned an invite to Padres spring training this year.

The Red Sox seemingly have their outfield set with Andrew Benintendi in left field, Jackie Bradley Jr. in center and Alex Verdugo in right, with recent signing Kevin Pillar as a platoon backup.

Story continues

But Boston has the money to take on the 29-year-old Myers -- who hit .239 with 18 home runs and 53 RBIs last season -- so the club may have interest in facilitating a Padres salary dump if it can get additional young talent from San Diego.

MLB Rumors: Red Sox, Padres still talking Wil Myers trade with this framework originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston