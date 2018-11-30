MLB Rumors: Red Sox one of two "leading contenders" for Nathan Eovaldi originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Boston Red Sox very much would like to keep Nathan Eovaldi around, it appears.

The Red Sox and Houston Astros are the two "leading contenders" to sign the right-handed pitcher in free agency, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported Friday.

Source tells me the Nathan Eovaldi market is heating up, with Red Sox and Astros viewed as two of the leading contenders. Other teams remain in the mix, as well. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) November 30, 2018

Feinsand noted other teams have interest in Eovaldi, as well, and a report earlier this week suggested Philadelphia Phillies are among those clubs.

The 28-year-old turned out to be one of Dave Dombrowski's best acquisitions at the 2018 trade deadline. After posting a 3.33 ERA over 12 appearances for Boston down the stretch, Eovaldi blossomed into a postseason hero, entering Red Sox folklore with an epic six-inning relief appearance in Game 3 of the World Series.

Those efforts may drive up his price tag, but it sounds like Dombrowski and Co. would love to have Eovaldi return as a back-end starter and/or postseason bullpen weapon.

