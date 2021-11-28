MLB Rumors: Red Sox one of 'main teams' with Javier Baez interest

Report: Red Sox one of three 'main teams' in on Javy Baez originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox are very much in the Javier Baez sweepstakes, it appears.

The Red Sox are one of the three "main teams" with interest in the free-agent infielder along with the Detroit Tigers and New York Mets, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Friday.

The Tigers appear to be serious suitors for Baez and had talks with the 28-year-old's camp in recent days about a contract, per MLB Network's Jon Morosi. Heyman also noted Detroit is "determined" to add a big-name shortstop but may not want to pay top dollar for Carlos Correa or Corey Seager.

Tigers, Red Sox and Mets are 3 of the main teams on Javier Baez. Detroit could be best SS fit, and there have been recent talks, as @jonmorosi reported. Tigers are determined to add a bigtime SS and won’t go to $300M, which likely limit chances for Correa or Seager. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 26, 2021

Boston already has a franchise shortstop in Xander Bogaerts, but Baez played 35 games at second base for the Mets last season after coming over from the Chicago Cubs at the MLB trade deadline. The Red Sox also could consider moving Bogaerts to second base, as our John Tomase suggested earlier this year.

Baez drew initial interest from the Red Sox earlier this month, and they could use his bat in the middle of the infield; the two-time All-Star hit .265 last season with 31 home runs and 87 RBIs.

He played last year on an $11.7 million contract, though, and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom has yet to pay any free agent more than $7 million per year since coming to the Red Sox after the 2019 season.

With a potential lockout looming next week, we could find out soon if the Red Sox are willing to pay up for the talented infielder.