MLB Rumors: Red Sox once discussed this Christian Vazquez trade with Mets

MLB Rumors: Sox once discussed this Vazquez trade with Mets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Plenty of teams likely have Christian Vazquez on their radar ahead of next week's MLB trade deadline, but one club may already have the framework for a potential deal.

The Boston Red Sox "seriously discussed" a trade involving the veteran catcher with the New York Mets "in a previous season," according to Andy Martino of SNY. The deal would have sent No. 5 ranked Mets prospect Mark Vientos and more to Boston.

With Vazquez set to become a free agent after this season, Martino wonders if the National League East-leading Mets would reignite trade talks with the Red Sox, who are expected to sell in some capacity at the deadline. He also mentions designated hitter J.D. Martinez, another pending Red Sox free agent who's reportedly "as good as gone."

The Mets appear to be searching for an upgrade at catcher as well as a veteran right-handed bat to help them contend for a World Series title. If that's the case, it would make sense for them to target Vazquez and Martinez.

Vazquez is enjoying a solid season at the plate, slashing .277/.321/.426 with eight homers in 81 games. Martinez has struggled lately, but his track record speaks for itself. Both players also boast plenty of playoff experience, including a World Series championship in 2018.

Vientos would help strengthen the up-and-coming Red Sox farm system. The 22-year-old, selected in the second round of the 2017 MLB Draft, has a .261/.343/.511 slash line with 18 homers and 51 RBI at Triple-A Syracuse this season. He has minor league experience at third base, shortstop, first base, and left field but could wind up DHing at the major-league level.

The MLB trade deadline is set for Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET.