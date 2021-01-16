MLB rumors: Red Sox nearing contract with free agent pitcher Martin Perez

Report: Red Sox nearing deal with free agent pitcher Martin Perez originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Martin Perez's return to the Boston Red Sox appears imminent.

The left-handed starter is nearing an agreement on a one-year contract with the Sox, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Free-agent left-hander Martín Perez close to agreement with Red Sox, source tells The Athletic. Deal will be for one year with a club option. Red Sox had declined Perez’s $6.85M option on Nov. 1. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 16, 2021

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported the financial details of what Perez's deal will look like.

Martin Perez and the Red Sox are closing in on a one-year deal with a club option, per source. Perez will earn $4.5 million in 2021, with a $6 million option ($500K buyout). So guarantee will be $5 million. @Ken_Rosenthal was first with the deal being close. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) January 16, 2021

Perez, 29, posted a 3-5 record with a 4.50 ERA, 46 strikeouts, 28 walks and a 1.34 WHIP in 12 appearances for Boston in 2020.

The addition of Perez adds some nice depth to the Red Sox rotation, but if the team is hoping to return to the postseason in 2021, more significant upgrades to the pitching stuff will have to be made.