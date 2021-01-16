MLB rumors: Red Sox nearing contract with free agent pitcher Martin Perez

Nick Goss
Martin Perez's return to the Boston Red Sox appears imminent.

The left-handed starter is nearing an agreement on a one-year contract with the Sox, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported the financial details of what Perez's deal will look like.

Perez, 29, posted a 3-5 record with a 4.50 ERA, 46 strikeouts, 28 walks and a 1.34 WHIP in 12 appearances for Boston in 2020.

The addition of Perez adds some nice depth to the Red Sox rotation, but if the team is hoping to return to the postseason in 2021, more significant upgrades to the pitching stuff will have to be made. 

