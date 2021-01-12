MLB Rumors: Red Sox, Marlins have discussed Andrew Benintendi trade

Report: Marlins have talked Benintendi trade with Red Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Andrew Benintendi reportedly is on the trade block, and we know at least one team that's interested in his services.

The Miami Marlins have engaged the Boston Red Sox in trade talks regarding the 26-year-old outfielder, The Athletic's Jim Bowden reported Monday, noting that the two sides have yet to find common ground in their discussions.

Bowden first reported Saturday that the Red Sox had spoken to teams about trading Benintendi, while The Boston Globe's Alex Speier added the team is "open" to moving the five-year veteran.

Benintendi is coming off a lost 2020 season in which he batted .103 over 14 games played and has been trending in the wrong direction since a strong 2018 campaign. He still has plenty of upside, though, and could be a valuable trade chip for Chaim Bloom as the Red Sox try to improve their woeful pitching staff.

The Marlins, meanwhile, have a wealth of pitching prospects, including right-handers Max Meyer and Edward Cabrera (both among MLB.com's top 100 prospects) and left-handers Braxton Garrett and Trevor Rogers. Boston also could pursue a Marlins outfield prospect such as Jesus Sanchez as it looks to the future.

Bowden's report suggests no deal is imminent, though, and Mass Live's Chris Cotillo cited a source who "downplayed the seriousness" of talks surrounding Benintendi.

The major league offseason continues to move at a glacial pace, so we may have to wait to see any action on the Benintendi front.