MLB Rumors: Red Sox managerial search narrowed down to these five candidates

The Boston Red Sox appear to be making progress in their search for a new manager.

According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Red Sox have narrowed it down to five potential candidates: Sam Fuld, James Rowson, Don Kelly, Carlos Mendoza and former Boston skipper Alex Cora.

Sources suggest these are the likely finalists for the Red Sox managing job: Sam Fuld, James Rowson, Don Kelly, Carlos Mendoza and Alex Cora. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 1, 2020

Fuld, 38, serves as the Philadelphia Phillies' major league player information coordinator. He spent eight years in the big leagues, including 2011-13 in Tampa Bay when Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom was in the Rays' front office.

Rowson spent 2020 as the Miami Marlins bench coach and offensive coordinator. Prior to that, the 44-year-old served as hitting coach for the Minnesota Twins (2017-19) and Chicago Cubs (2012-13).

Kelly, 40, was the Pittsburgh Pirates bench coach in 2020 and the Houston Astros first base coach in 2019. He played nine major-league seasons with the Pirates, Tigers, and Marlins.

Mendoza served in a variety of roles for the New York Yankees after his 13-year minor league career, including bench coach in 2020. The Red Sox reportedly interviewed the 45-year-old last week.

Cora managed the Red Sox in 2018-19, leading them to a World Series title in 2018. In January, Boston parted ways with Cora as a result of his role in the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal in 2017. He served a year-long suspension in 2020.