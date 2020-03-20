MLB Rumors: Red Sox lawyer suggests team knows sign-stealing investigation results

It's been more than two months since MLB began its investigation into the 2018 Boston Red Sox for alleged illegal sign stealing. The league still has yet to reveal its findings, though it looks like the organization may already know what the long-awaited report will say.

According to The Athletic's Daniel Kaplan, a lawyer for the Red Sox suggested MLB has already reached its conclusion on whether the team illegally stole signs using electronics in 2018.

Lauren Moskowitz of Cravath, Swaine & Moore appeared in court for an argument on whether lawsuits brought by daily fantasy sports contestants over MLB's sign-stealing scandal should be dismissed. Her comments seem to imply the Red Sox are aware of commissioner Rob Manfred's findings, and that they disagree with them.

"Your Honor, I think that there are distinctions between what the Red Sox believe occurred and what the commissioner found," Moskowitz told Judge Jed Radoff. "And I think that certainly they're entitled to disagree that that activity happened at the club level. Certainly, we did find on certain occasions in 2017, that this electronic device was used to communicate sign information."

Moskowitz's reference to 2017 almost certainly is regarding the Red Sox being caught using an electronic watch to relay signs during that season.

MLB's findings were expected to be revealed prior to Opening Day on March 26. However, the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic has taken precedent, so we may have to wait even longer to read what Manfred's report says. The 2020 season has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus.

If the lawyer's comments are any indication, MLB at least concluded there was some wrongdoing on the Red Sox' part, and the club is denying some of what the league found. As for the extent of those wrongdoings, we'll just have to continue waiting for the official report to finally be released.

