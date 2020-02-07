MLB Rumors: Red Sox investigation expected to yield 'light' punishment

The Boston Red Sox already parted ways with Alex Cora in the wake of the 2017 Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal.

But that may be the extent of the fallout in Boston.

The Red Sox are expected to receive "no more than a light punishment" from Major League Baseball once it concludes its investigation of the team's alleged 2018 sign-stealing plot, USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale reported Friday, citing two officials involved in the investigation.

MLB opened its investigation in mid-January after the Red Sox were accused of using a video replay room to illegally relay signs to hitters.

The league has found "little evidence of cheating," though, per Nightengale, who added there's no Red Sox "whistleblower" acknowledging wrongdoing like pitcher Mike Fiers did in the Astros' scandal.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred revealed Thursday that Red Sox players have been granted immunity in the investigation, which may explain J.D. Martinez's bold prediction about Boston's expected discipline.

Manfred also said the league hopes to complete the investigation before spring training begins next Tuesday.

Boston reportedly is expected to name bench coach Ron Roenicke as its next manager once the investigation wraps up, although the Red Sox denied that report Friday.

Assuming the club's three-team trade involving Mookie Betts and David Price gets finalized in the next few days, the Sox could report to Fort Myers with some sense of normalcy after a roller-coaster month.

