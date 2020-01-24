MLB rumors: Red Sox interested in this Padres prospect in Mookie Betts trade talks

The San Diego Padres have one of Major League Baseball's best farm systems, which makes them an ideal trade partner for the Boston Red Sox in any potential deal involving All-Star outfielder Mookie Betts.

The Red Sox and Padres have discussed a Betts trade, The Athletic's Dennis Lin reported Thursday. Lin wrote "recent talks between the teams have focused on sending a significant amount of prospect talent and outfielder Wil Myers to Boston, according to sources."

The Padres have six players on Baseball America's latest ranking of MLB's top 100 prospects, and that's tied for the third-most of any team. One of those top 100 prospects the Red Sox have interest in acquiring from the Padres is catcher Luis Campusano, per Lin.

In the Mookie Betts trade talks, catching prospect Luis Campusano is one player the Red Sox have expressed interest in. The Padres value him highly; Campusano, a Cal League co-MVP last season, is 79th on Baseball America's top-100 list. — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) January 24, 2020

The Red Sox don't have a long-term solution at catcher, so it makes sense to covet a player of Campusano's caliber.

Campusano, 21, was a second-round draft pick by the Padres in 2017. He batted a California League-leading .325, along with 15 home runs and 81 RBI in 110 games during the 2019 season. Campusano also was ranked No. 4 on MLB.com's top 10 catching prospects list entering the 2020 season.

It's difficult to get equal value in return for a superstar like Betts, especially when he's able to become an unrestricted free agent after the upcoming season. He's one of the five-best position players in the sport and already has a World Series title and an AL MVP on his résumé. The Red Sox absolutely should ask for elite prospects in return, and Campusano is a great option when it comes to the Padres. He would help replenish a Boston farm system that ranks among the weakest in baseball.

