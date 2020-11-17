MLB Rumors: Red Sox to hire Will Venable as bench coach

Report: Red Sox to hire Will Venable as bench coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox reportedly have made an addition to Alex Cora's coaching staff.

Will Venable will be the team's bench coach in 2021, according to WEEI's Rob Bradford.

Venable was a candidate for the Red Sox managerial position prior to Cora's hiring. He served in the Chicago Cubs front office as an assistant to Theo Epstein in 2017-18, became the team's first-base coach in 2018-19, and then the third-base coach in 2020.

A former outfielder, Venable played in the majors for nine seasons with the San Diego Padres, Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Dodgers.