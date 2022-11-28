MLB Rumors: Red Sox to hire Ramon Vazquez as bench coach

Report: Red Sox to hire Ramon Vazquez as bench coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox reportedly have found their new bench coach.

Ramon Vazquez will replace Will Venable, who left to become associate manager of the Texas Rangers, as the team's bench coach for 2023, according to Puerto Rican Winter League reporter Edwin Hernandez Jr.

"After losing tonight 2-0 to the Gigantes, Ramon Vazquez will no longer manage the Criollos of Caguas. Vazquez has quit the job to focus on his duties as new bench coach for the Red Sox," Hernandez Jr. tweeted.

Vazquez joined the Red Sox coaching staff under Alex Cora in 2018. Coincidentally, Vazquez and Cora were traded for one another in 2005. The Red Sox sent Vazquez to the Cleveland Indians in exchange for Cora.

Before the 2022 season, Vazquez was named Boston's first base coach. Now, he'll be Cora's right-hand man.