MLB rumors: Red Sox "heavy on" David Robertson in free agency originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Boston Red Sox's bullpen is a work in progress, but there's one player who reportedly is of particular interest to the 2018 World Series champs.

That man is relief pitcher David Robertson, who spent some of 2017 and all of the 2018 season with the rival New York Yankees.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"'They are heavy on him,'' a person with knowledge of the World Series champs' plans said of Robertson," George A. King III of the New York Post wrote Tuesday morning.

This news is not a huge surprise, especially after Fancred's Jon Heyman reported Monday that Robertson and Adam Ottavino were "high" on Boston's list of bullpen targets.

Robertson, a Rhode Island native, reportedly wants to play close to home, so the Red Sox would be able to give him that luxury.

The Red Sox need to soon figure out what's going to happen with two of their most important free agents: closer Craig Kimbrel and reliever Joe Kelly. If one or both of them find new teams in free agency, Robertson would be an excellent addition to Boston's bullpen with his experience and versatility.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.