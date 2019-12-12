MLB rumors: Red Sox, free agent Jose Peraza agree to one-year contract

The Boston Red Sox bolstered their infield depth Thursday by agreeing to sign Jose Peraza to a one-year contract worth about $3 million plus incentives, per MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Peraza made his Major League debut in 2015 with the Los Angeles Dodgers but spent the last four years with the Cincinnati Reds. He batted .239 with six home runs, 33 RBI and a .285 on-base percentage in 141 games during the 2019 season.

His best season came in 2018 when he batted .288 with 14 homers, 58 RBI and a .326 on-base percentage in 157 games for the Reds. All things considered, Peraza is a good buy-low candidate for the Red Sox, who also could help Boston replace Brock Holt if he departs in free agency.

Peraza is a good player. Had a much better 2018 but he can play multiple positions. Probably see a lot of time at 2B. He makes contact and can steal some bags. Doesn't look good for Holt although he hits RH. However, he and Holt would be a nice platoon and added versatility — Lou Merloni (@LouMerloni) December 12, 2019

The 25-year-old infielder brings plenty of positional versatility to the Red Sox. Peraza mostly played second base for Cincinnati this past season, but he also saw time at third base, left field and center field.

Peraza drew interest from at least four teams, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

