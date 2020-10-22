MLB Rumors: Red Sox eyeing these manager options, but Alex Cora viewed as favorite

Report: Sox eyeing these manager options, but Cora viewed as favorite originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox' manager search continues in earnest.

The Red Sox have interviewed Chicago Cubs third base coach Will Venable for their manager vacancy, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Thursday.

Los Angeles Dodgers first base coach George Lombard and Pittsburgh Pirates bench coach Don Kelly also are "thought to be" on Boston's list of candidates, per Heyman.

Venable, who turns 38 next week, would be the youngest manager in Major League Baseball if the Red Sox hired him. The former outfielder played eight of his nine MLB seasons with the San Diego Padres and joined the Cubs' coaching staff in 2018, two years after his final MLB season in 2016.

The Red Sox apparently are eyeing a young candidate to succeed 64-year-old Ron Roenicke, who took over in 2020 after Alex Cora parted ways with the team due to his suspension stemming from the 2017 Houston Astros' cheating scandal.

Lombard and Kelly are 45 and 40 years old, respectively, and both are former MLB players.

Boston may just be doing its due diligence before bringing Cora back, though: Heyman reported the ex-Red Sox manager "has been viewed as the favorite" to take his old job back and has "support of owners, players and fans."

Teams can't announce managerial hires until the conclusion of the World Series, which is also when Cora's suspension ends. But we may not have to wait much longer to hear the news.