MLB Rumors: Red Sox expected to call up Franchy Cordero

Report: Red Sox to call up Franchy Cordero originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It looks like Franchy Cordero is about to get another shot with the big-league club.

After spending the last two months with Triple-A Worcester, Cordero is expected to join the Boston Red Sox for Thursday night's game vs. the New York Yankees, per MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.

Cordero gets the promotion likely as a result of Danny Santana being placed on the injured list with left groin tightness. Santana had been activated from the IL on Monday after missing 12 days with a left quad strain.

Acquired in the Andrew Benintendi trade this past offseason, Cordero struggled to begin his Red Sox career. In 34 games, the 26-year-old hit just .179 with one home run before being demoted to Triple-A on May 27.

Cordero found his swing with the WooSox, hitting .329/.411/.545 with six homers in 44 games. The outfielder also started six games at first base and didn't make any errors, potentially making himself a more versatile option for Boston going forward.

First pitch for Red Sox-Yankees is set for 7:10 p.m. ET at Fenway Park.