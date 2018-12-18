MLB rumors: Red Sox, Erasmo Ramirez nearing free agent contract originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Boston Red Sox reportedly are on the verge of adding another pitcher to their organization: Erasmo Ramirez.

Here's the latest on the developements between the Sox and Ramirez.

Source: RHP Erasmo Ramirez is nearing a minor league deal with the Red Sox. Agreement is expected to include an invite to big league camp. — Jesse Sanchez (@JesseSanchezMLB) December 18, 2018

Ramirez is 28 years old and has spent six seasons in Major League Baseball. He made 10 appearances (all starts) for the Seattle Mariners in 2018, posting a 2-4 record, a 1.40 WHIP and a 6.50 ERA over 45 2/3 innings.

The Red Sox have several options for the fifth starter role, and Ramirez could be one of them if he has a productive spring training.

Boston re-signed starter Nathan Eovaldi to a four-year contract earlier month, but was not able to keep reliever Joe Kelly, who signed a three-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Sox also have yet to bring back closer Craig Kimbrel. They also have been linked to free agent relievers David Robertson and Adam Ottavino, among others.

