What better team to pull off a blockbuster than Hollywood's own Los Angeles Dodgers?

The Dodgers have begun "exploratory" trade talks with the Boston Red Sox involving outfielder Mookie Betts, USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale reported Tuesday.

Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor is Los Angeles' "top priority" on the trade market, per Nightengale, but Betts may be next on the Dodgers' list if they don't land Lindor.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

Our own John Tomase recently outlined why the Red Sox and Dodgers could make for good trade partners: General manager Andrew Friedman's club has deep pockets and is pursuing the biggest names on the trade market, two of which are Betts and Boston pitcher David Price.

Betts is expected to demand a record contract in free agency after the 2020 season, but the Dodgers have the assets to take on Betts' money while helping the Red Sox get under the $208 million luxury tax threshold.

What would a Red Sox-Dodgers Betts trade look like? Nightengale mentioned L.A. has included shortstop Corey Seager in trade talks with Boston, which is interesting, considering the Red Sox just signed shortstop Xander Bogaerts through 2025.

The Dodgers also boast a top-five prospect in infielder Gavin Lux but have been "much more reluctant" to include him in negotiations, per Nightengale.

Chaim Bloom and Co. won't part with Betts without receiving a substantial haul, however, so the former 2018 World Series opponents may have more negotiating to do.

MLB Rumors: Red Sox, Dodgers have begun Mookie Betts trade talks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston