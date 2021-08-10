MLB Rumors: Red Sox discussing 'major' roster changes

Report: Red Sox discussing 'major' roster changes amid slide originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox need something to change after losing nine of their last 11, and it appears a personnel shakeup could be in store.

The Red Sox are discussing "many possibilities" involving some "major roster shuffling" in the near future, MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reports.

What might that shuffling entail? Cotillo reports that starter Garrett Richards is expected to be demoted to the bullpen, with Tanner Houck returning from Triple-A to start Thursday and Chris Sale making his 2021 debut Saturday. The struggling Richards would join Martin Perez, who lost his spot in the rotation last week.

On the offensive side, first baseman Bobby Dalbec is a prime candidate to be sent to Triple-A Worcester once Kyle Schwarber returns from injury.

The Red Sox' trade deadline acquisition reportedly suffered a setback in his rehab from a hamstring strain that has sidelined him since July 2, but Cotillo reports Schwarber and utility man Christian Arroyo are "progressing toward rehab assignments" that could have them replacing Dalbec in the near future.

Cotillo also floated the possibility of Boston promoting utility man Yairo Muñoz -- who is riding a Red Sox Triple-A record 30-game hitting streak in Worcester -- while cutting bait with scuffling veteran Marwin Gonzalez.

Additionally, our John Tomase offered his suggestion to give more of Christian Vazquez's at-bats to Kevin Plawecki as the Red Sox' starting catcher endures a power drought.

None of these moves are significant game-changers, and Red Sox fans may have wanted to see the team make more impactful moves ahead of the MLB trade deadline instead of having to piece together internal solutions to their roster flaws.

Boston had the best record in the American League East at the All-Star break, though, so maybe some roster jolts and the additions of Sale and Schwarber can help the Red Sox rediscover their mojo as they begin a pivotal series against the division-leading Tampa Bay Rays.