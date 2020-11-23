MLB rumors: Red Sox, Cubs discussed Kris Bryant trade in the summer

Report: Red Sox, Cubs discussed Kris Bryant trade in the summer originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Kris Bryant's future with the Chicago Cubs is uncertain beyond the 2021 MLB season.

Bryant has one more season left on his Cubs contract and is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent after that.

Could the 2016 National League MVP winner eventually land with the Boston Red Sox via trade or free agency?

Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reported Monday that the Red Sox and Cubs actually talked about a potential deal involving Bryant earlier this year.

"Two sources confirmed the Red Sox and Cubs discussed Bryant this summer, but those talks faded," Gonzales wrote. "Rafael Devers is the incumbent at third base, which means the Red Sox would envision Bryant as a left fielder."

Bryant is a quality power hitter but also strikes out a lot. He's averaged 29 home runs, 69 RBI, 64 walks and 129 strikeouts over six major league seasons. He's a career .280 hitter, too.

Bryant would be a nice add for the Sox, but offense is not the team's primary need going forward. Boston ranked No. 1 in the American League in batting average last season. They also ranked third in on-base percentage, fifth in runs, first in hits, first in doubles, third in slugging percentage and third in OPS.

Pitching is the biggest area of need and concern for Boston, so that's where the front office should devote much of its financial resources over the next few years.