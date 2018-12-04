MLB Rumors: Red Sox could target Kelvin Herrera in free agency originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Add another name to the Boston Red Sox's reliever wish list.

The Red Sox likely will have interest in free agent closer Kelvin Herrera this offseason, WEEI's Rob Bradford speculated Monday.

Herrera suffered a season-ending foot injury in August but recently began some light jogging and possibly could be healthy by April if an examination in Washington, D.C. next week goes well, per Bradford.

Boston hasn't necessarily expressed direct interest in the 28-year-old right-hander, according to Bradford. But "industry speculation" is that the club is taking a wait-and-see approach to the reliever market, choosing to wait until Craig Kimbrel's free agent fate is decided before making any moves.

If the Red Sox do wait until later in the offseason and Herrera's physical outlook appears promising, Dave Dombrowski and Co. likely would at least consider giving the veteran closer a short-term contract.

Herrera struggled after joining the Washington Nationals midway through the 2018 season but built an impressive resume with the Kansas City Royals prior to that, vaulting from setup man to closer while earning two All-Star nods and a World Series title in 2015.

Boston reportedly could target other big names like Zach Britton and David Robertson, but Herrera represents another intriguing option who may not demand such a lucrative contract.

