MLB Rumors: Red Sox confident they can make an 'impactful deal' before trade deadline

The Red Sox offense is clicking, Chris Sale is starting to get his groove back and the defending World Series champs are starting to show a type of consistency that's alluded them all year.

In order to give this team the necessary nudge in the right direction, Boston's front office might have to swing a trade for a pitcher or two. The Red Sox have been linked to a number of starters and relievers as the July 31 trade deadline rapidly approaches, and according to Buster Olney, they're confident they'll be able to make a trade that sets them up nicely down the stretch.

There is confidence in Red Sox organization that they can make an impactful deal before the deadline. Speculation: Edwin Diaz makes a lot of sense for Boston, not only for what he could add this year, but his minimal salary for this year fits in ownership parameters. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 28, 2019

Considering the thought that the Sox should be sellers at the deadline, this is a sign Dave Dombrowski could have a buyers mentality. He already acquired Andrew Cashner to supplement Nathan Eovaldi's move to the bullpen.

Olney mentions Edwin Diaz as a decent option for the Sox bullpen, a talented closer Boston has rumored interest in. Diaz could fetch a heavy price, but there's a chance the Mets aren't looking to sell as much as initially thought after acquiring Marcus Stroman from Toronto.

Expect a lot of noise before 4 p.m. EST on Wednesday, but it seems more likely than not that the Red Sox will swing big to try and capitalize on their incredibly talented lineup.

