MLB Rumors: Red Sox close to signing Japanese reliever Hirokazu Sawamura

Report: Red Sox close to signing Japanese reliever originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox reportedly are looking overseas to bolster their bullpen for 2021.

According to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo, the Red Sox are progressing toward a major-league deal with Japanese relief pitcher Hirokazu Sawamura.

Source: Red Sox have made progress on a deal with Japanese reliever Hirokazu Sawamura. If finalized, likely to be a major-league deal. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) February 7, 2021

Sawamura, who turns 33 in April, posted a 2.77 ERA in 400 appearances through his nine Nippon Professional Baseball seasons. The right-hander got off to a slow start in 2020 with the Yomiuri Giants (6.08 ERA in 13.2 innings) but rebounded after being traded to the Chiba Lotte Marines, posting a 1.71 ERA in 21 innings with his new team.

Sawamura boasts a high-90s fastball to go along with a low-90s splitter and a slider.