MLB Rumors: Red Sox calling up Jarren Duran amid prospect's hot streak

Report: Scuffling Red Sox to call up surging outfield prospect originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox are turning to the farm as they try to break out of their early-season slump.

Top outfield prospect Jarren Duran is being called up from Triple-A Worcester and will join the Red Sox on Friday in Boston, The Boston Globe's Alex Speier reports.

There's a case for being patient with Duran, who made his major league debut last season but struggled over 33 games, hitting just .217 with 40 strikeouts in 107 at-bats with Boston. The 25-year-old has been tearing it up in Worcester this spring, though.

Duran entered Friday with a .397 batting average and ridiculous 1.116 OPS through 15 games with the WooSox. He has five RBIs in his last two games and blasted his second home run of the season Thursday.

Jarren Duran ðŸ‘€



The @RedSox No. 4 prospect is 3-for-4 today with his second homer of the season, boosting his average to .397 through 15 games for the @WooSox. pic.twitter.com/rYE90tyR0j — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 5, 2022

The Red Sox certainly could use an offensive jolt: They rank 24th in baseball in runs scored after getting blanked by Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday to fall to 10-16 on the season. Everyday outfielders Kike Hernandez (.189), Alex Verdugo (.217) and Jackie Bradley Jr. (.200) have all struggled at the plate this season, so Duran could give any one of them a spell this weekend while hopefully providing a spark in Boston's lineup.

We could see Duran as early as Friday night when the Red Sox begin a three-game series with the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park.