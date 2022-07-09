MLB Rumors: Red Sox to call up Kaleb Ort after Hansel Robles release

Report: Red Sox to promote Triple-A reliever after Robles release originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox once again are calling the farm for reinforcements.

Boston is expected to promote right-handed reliver Kaleb Ort from Triple-A Worcester ahead of Saturday night's game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, MassLive's Chris Cotillo reports.

The Red Sox officially released Hansel Robles on Saturday, so Ort would give the club an extra right-handed arm in the bullpen after outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. was forced into emergency relief duty Friday night.

Ort made his major league debut for the Red Sox last September, facing three batters over 0.1 innings in a 5-4 loss to the Seattle Mariners. The 30-year-old went undrafted and spent time in the independent Frontier League before latching on with the Yankees organization in 2017.

Ort came to Boston via the Rule 5 draft in December 2020 and has enjoyed a solid 2022 campaign for the WooSox. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound reliever has a 3.12 ERA with 47 strikeouts over 34.2 innings in Worcester and has allowed just one hit in his last five appearances.

Rookie Kutter Crawford will start for Boston on Saturday opposite New York's Jordan Montgomery as the Red Sox aim to snap a four-game losing streak.