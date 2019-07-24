MLB Rumors: Red Sox attend Madison Bumgarner start despite no-trade clause

The Boston Red Sox are leaving no stone unturned ahead of the July 31 MLB trade deadline.

The Red Sox are one of eight teams on Madison Bumgarner's no-trade list. Yet they had a representative in San Francisco anyway Tuesday night to watch the Giants left-hander pitch against the Chicago Cubs, USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale reported.

The Yankees, #RedSox and Atlanta #Braves are all on Madison Bumgarner's no-trade list. All three are represented tonight to see potentially Bumgarner's last start at Oracle Park for the #SFGiants — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 24, 2019

Boston has now had a presence at Bumgarner's last two starts, as the club reportedly sent a "high-level" scout to his outing against New York Mets ace Noah Syndergaard last Friday.

Bumgarner's no-trade list includes eight teams -- including the rival New York Yankees and Houston Astros -- but that just means the 29-year-old can veto a trade to those clubs if he chooses.

About Madison Bumgarner's no-trade clause: He can block deals to eight teams, but if he's dealt, it would help his free agency leverage in the offseason, because he'd no longer be tied to draft-pick compensation. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 24, 2019

The Red Sox obviously would benefit from adding a four-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion in Bumgarner but don't have much to offer the Giants in terms of prospects. It's also unclear if San Francisco will even deal Bumgarner after continuing its torrid stretch with a 5-4 win Tuesday night.

San Francisco now 2 games over .500. Bumgarner, who pitched well again, is slowly disappearing from the trade target lists of contenders, like the images on Marty McFly's family picture in Back To The Future. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 24, 2019

Boston may have had another reason for watching Tuesday's game, though, as they reportedly have interest in Giants closer Will Smith. Smith pitched two scoreless innings Tuesday night with two strikeouts.

