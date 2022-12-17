MLB Rumors: Red Sox asked Marlins about shortstop Miguel Rojas

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Report: Red Sox asked Marlins about shortstop's availability originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox are on the hunt for a new shortstop following the departure of Xander Bogaerts.

Former Atlanta Braves star Dansby Swanson is the top shortstop remaining in free agency and the Red Sox reportedly are among teams with interest. However, if Swanson signs elsewhere, Boston could shift its attention to the trade market.

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Miguel Rojas of the Miami Marlins is one shortstop on the Red Sox' radar. Rosenthal reports Boston recently checked in on Rojas' availability.

"The Red Sox asked about Rojas more recently, but the Marlins value their pitching and defense," Rosenthal wrote in his "What I'm hearing" column. "Rojas ranked second at short last season in defensive runs saved and was tied for sixth in outs above average.

"In theory, the Marlins could sign a free agent such as Elvis Andrus if they trade Rojas. For Rojas, who is under contract for one more year at the bargain rate of $5 million, they almost certainly would require a major-league-ready player in return."

Rojas, renowned for his defense, hit .236 with six homers and 36 RBI last season.

Even if Rojas is off the table, the Red Sox asking about the defensive shortstop hints at how they might address the position if they don't sign Swanson. Jose Iglesias, who's already had two stints in Boston, is a free agent with qualities similar to Rojas.

If the Red Sox don't address the shortstop position before Opening Day, Trevor Story likely will move over from second base to fill Bogaerts' void.