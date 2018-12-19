MLB rumors: Red Sox among teams at Troy Tulowitzki's workout originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Troy Tulowitzki is a free agent and wants to play during the 2019 MLB season, so he recently held a workout that many teams attended.

Tim Brown of Yahoo! Sports reported a list of teams that watched the 34-year-old shortstop, including the Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox's inclusion on this list is interesting, to say the least. Xander Bogaerts is one of the best shortstops in the American League, and Eduardo Nunez and Brock Holt provide good depth at the position. Bogaerts is entering the final season of his contract, but Tulo wouldn't be a long-term option at shortstop.

Tulowitzki was released by the Toronto Blue Jays earlier this month. He spent two-plus seasons with the Blue Jays after they acquired him in a trade with the Colorado Rockies in 2015.

Injuries kept Tulowitzki from playing both in 2018 as well as the last few months of 2017. He batted .249 with seven home runs and 26 RBI in 66 games during the 2017 campaign.

