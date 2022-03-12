MLB Rumors: Red Sox among teams interested in World Series MVP Jorge Soler

Report: Red Sox among teams in on 2021 World Series MVP originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

With spring training finally getting underway later this weekend, the Boston Red Sox have been linked to several notable remaining free agents.

One player the Red Sox are reportedly interested in ended his 2021 season on top of the baseball world for the Atlanta Braves. According to MLB insider Hector Gomez, Boston is among the teams in on free agent Jorge Soler, who was named MVP of the World Series after the Braves defeated the Houston Astros for the title.

Soler, 30, went 6 for 20 with three home runs and six runs batted in over six games for Atlanta to earn MVP honors. He'd joined the team midseason following a trade from the Kansas City Royals, hitting .223 with 27 homers and 70 RBIs over 149 games between the teams.

Over parts of five seasons with the Royals, Soler served as the team's designated hitter 206 times and played the outfield in 184 games, primarily in right field.

Soler hit an American League-leading 48 home runs for the Royals in 2019 after entering the season with 38 home runs over his first five seasons combined for Kansas City and the Chicago Cubs. He's a career .246 hitter with a .796 OPS in 661 games.