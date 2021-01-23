MLB Rumors: Red Sox among six teams interested in Marcell Ozuna

Report: Sox among six teams interested in Marcell Ozuna originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox have a lengthy list of free agents they've shown interest in this offseason, but possibly the most intriguing name was added to the mix on Friday.

According to Dominican reporter Hector Gomez, the Red Sox are among six teams showing interest in slugging outfielder Marcell Ozuna. The other teams Gomez mentions are the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, Minnesota Twins, and Milwaukee Brewers.

Ozuna, 30, is coming off a stellar season with the Atlanta Braves in which he tallied a National League-leading 18 home runs and 56 RBI in 60 games. He also led the NL in total bases with 145.

An eight-year veteran, Ozuna spent his first five seasons with the Miami Marlins before joining the St. Louis Cardinals in 2018 and then the Braves in 2020. In 2017, the two-time All-Star crushed 37 homers and drove in 124 runs with Miami and even earned a Gold Glove award, though he isn't necessarily known for his defensive prowess.

The Red Sox recently have been active in free agency, acquiring former Dodgers utilityman Kiké Hernandez on Friday and right-handed pitcher Garrett Richards on Saturday.