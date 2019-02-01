MLB Rumors: Red Sox among six teams still in mix for Craig Kimbrel originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Pitchers and catchers report to most teams in just two weeks. But we still have no idea where Craig Kimbrel is headed.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman on Thursday listed five MLB clubs -- one of which is the Boston Red Sox -- and a "mystery team" as possible landing spots for the All-Star closer in free agency.

Folks around the game suspect the Braves are lying in the weeds for superstar closer Craig Kimbrel. Other possibilities include Phillies, Nats, Red Sox, Twins, and of course, a mystery team. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 1, 2019

Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has said on several occasions he doesn't see Boston signing a high-priced free agent before the season begins. That would appear to rule out Kimbrel, who reportedly is seeking a hefty multi-year contract.

Yet some believe the Sox are simply waiting out the market to sign Kimbrel at a lower price tag. That strategy would appear to be working, as teams like the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, Washington Nationals and Minnesota Twins reportedly have interest but have yet to pony up for the 30-year-old closer.

As the calendar turns to February, a Kimbrel signing *should* come soon. His list of suitors doesn't seem to be narrowing, though.

