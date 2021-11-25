MLB Rumors: Red Sox among teams interested in Marcus Stroman

Report: Sox among teams interested in Marcus Stroman originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox are expected to add starting pitching this offseason, and they reportedly have their sights set on one of the top hurlers on the free-agent market.

Tim Dierkes of MLBTradeRumors.com reports the Red Sox are among the teams interested in signing right-hander Marcus Stroman. Also in the mix are the San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, New York Mets, Los Angeles Angels and according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Seattle Mariners.

Good update on Marcus Stroman’s market from @timdierkes. I’ve heard a similar group of suitors, with the #Mariners as one more possibility. @MLBNetwork https://t.co/Ku56s0CBPI — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 25, 2021

Stroman, 30, spent the first five-and-a-half seasons of his career with the Toronto Blue Jays before being traded to the New York Mets in 2019. He opted out of the 2020 season amid COVID-19 concerns and returned as a key contributor to the Mets rotation last season. In a league-leading 33 starts, Stroman went 10-13 with a 3.02 ERA and 1.15 WHIP.

An All-Star in 2019, Stroman has started at least 32 games and surpassed 175 innings pitched in four of the past five full seasons.

The Red Sox are down a starter with left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez leaving for the Detroit Tigers in free agency. They enter the winter with Chris Sale, Nathan Eovaldi, Nick Pivetta, and Tanner Houck in their projected 2022 rotation.