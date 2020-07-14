The Boston Red Sox have a glaring weakness heading into the abbreviated 2020 MLB season.

Their pitching rotation suddenly became one of the thinnest staffs in the league when Chris Sale underwent Tommy John surgery and David Price was dealt to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Those losses left Boston with Eduardo Rodriguez, Nathan Eovaldi, and Martin Perez as the presumptive 1-3 starters with question marks in the No. 4 and 5 slots.

Not ideal.

Get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App

Manager Ron Roenicke shared his tentative plans for the starting rotation Sunday and noted he believes the front office will look into adding another quality arm. According to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com, they may have their eyes on right-hander Zack Godley.

"There are multiple teams interested in Godley, according to a source, but the Red Sox are believed to have a chance to sign him," Cotillo wrote Monday.

Godley, 30, spent four-plus seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks posting a 36-30 record and 4.70 ERA. His most productive season came in 2017, when he went 8-9 with a respectable 3.37 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in 25 starts.

In 2019, Godley was designated for assignment by Arizona and had a brief stint with the Toronto Blue Jays. He signed a minor-league deal with the Detroit Tigers during the offseason, but was released on Monday.

Needless to say, adding Godley won't solve all of the Red Sox' issues. It would, however, give them another pitcher capable of filling those No. 4 and 5 spots in the rotation when necessary.

Would it be the sexiest move? Nope. But Boston needs all the help it can get in the pitching department, so bringing in an experienced arm on the cheap couldn't hurt.

The Red Sox will begin their 60-game campaign July 24 vs. the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.

MLB Rumors: Red Sox among teams pursuing RHP Zack Godley originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston