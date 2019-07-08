MLB rumors: Red Sox aiming to add starting pitcher via trade sooner than later originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Boston Red Sox need to upgrade their starting pitching, and they are hoping to address this area in the near future.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Monday an update on Boston's search for another starter before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline:

#RedSox pushing to add a starting pitcher, sources tell The Athletic. Would prefer to act sooner rather than later. Casting wide net. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 8, 2019

The Red Sox enter the All-Star break nine games behind the rival New York Yankees for first place in the American League East and two games behind the second wild-card playoff spot in the AL.

Starting pitching surprisingly has been a weakness for the defending World Series champs as a result of Chris Sale and Rick Porcello both struggling through the first half of the season.

Boston's starters rank eighth of 15 AL teams with a 4.70 ERA as a group. Another quality starter would not only give the team much-needed depth, but also lessen the workload of the bullpen. The Sox 'pen has pitched a ton of innings this season and the results have not been very good (4.44 bullpen ERA and a league-high 18 blown saves).

Who could the Red Sox target on the trade market? Here's a list of notable trade candidates among starting pitchers.

Madison Bumgarner, LHP, San Francisco Giants

Marcus Stroman, RHP, Toronto Blue Jays

Mike Minor, LHP, Texas Rangers

Matthew Boyd, LHP, Detroit Tigers

Tanner Roark, RHP, Cincinnati Reds

Jordan Lyles, RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates











