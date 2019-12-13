MLB Rumors: Red Sox agree to contract with lefthanded pitcher Martin Perez

The Boston Red Sox have reportedly made another signing in MLB free agency.

After signing infielder Jose Peraza to a one-year deal earlier in the day on Thursday, the Red Sox agreed to terms with Martin Perez, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Free-agent left-hander Martin Perez in agreement with #RedSox on one-year contract with club option for 2021, source tells The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 13, 2019

And per Rosenthal, the deal with pay Perez $6 million in the first year of his deal.

Martin Perez deal with #RedSox is one year, $6M with 2021 club option for $6.25M, source says. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 13, 2019

The signing of the 28-year-old lefthander won't do a lot to inspire Red Sox fans. Perez has a career ERA of 4.72 and posted a 5.12 mark last season with the Twins. That said, he did go 10-7 and averaged a career-high 7.3 K/9, so perhaps the Red Sox see a hidden gem.

Perez, a starter, will likely slot into the back-end of the Red Sox rotation. He'll replace Rick Porcello, who agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal with the New York Mets at the MLB Winter Meetings.

