MLB Rumors: Red Sox agree to deal with utility man Marwin Gonzalez

The Boston Red Sox reportedly have added another versatile option to their roster.

According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Boston and veteran utility man Marwin Gonzalez have agreed on a one-year deal worth $3 million.

Marwin Gonzalez and the Red Sox have agreed to a deal, per source. Blue Jays were also in on him. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) February 12, 2021

Gonzalez gets a one-year deal worth $3 million, per source. Deal also contains a little more than $1 million in incentives. #RedSox https://t.co/kGPpYYnCSn — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) February 12, 2021

Gonzalez and the Red Sox have been linked in free agency rumors for the last month. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom clearly is valuing versatility this offseason, as the Red Sox also signed utility man Kiké Hernandez in January. Both Gonzalez and Hernandez can be played all over the infield and outfield.

Last season with the Minnesota Twins, Gonzalez hit .211 with five home runs and 22 RBI in 52 games. His most productive season came with the 2017 World Series champion Houston Astros, when he hit .303 while tallying 23 homers and 90 RBI. Red Sox manager Alex Cora served as Houston's bench coach that season.

The reported signing of Gonzalez marks Boston's second significant move in as many days. On Wednesday, they traded outfielder Andrew Benintendi to the Kansas City Royals in a three-team deal for OF Franchy Cordero, right-hander Josh Winkowski, and three players to be named later.