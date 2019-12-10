MLB Rumors: Red Sox 'actively' trying to trade Jackie Bradley Jr.

It's starting to look less and less likely Jackie Bradley Jr. will be in a Boston Red Sox uniform in 2020.

The Red Sox are "actively trying to trade" the Gold Glove center fielder, according to Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe.

Abraham notes Boston recently was engaged in trade discussions with the New York Mets, who ultimately chose to acquire outfielder Jake Marisnick from the Houston Astros instead.

Couple of #RedSox items;



* They are actively trying to trade Jackie Bradley Jr. and were engaged with the Mets before they turned to Marisnick.



* Sox are not actively involved with any of their free agents (Holt, Porcello, etc) beyond keeping tabs on them.







— Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) December 9, 2019

Last month, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported a trade involving JBJ this offseason is "all but certain." The 29-year-old is expected to earn $11 million in his final year of arbitration, so moving him to fill other holes in the roster makes sense as the organization looks to shed payroll.

Bradley hit .225 last season with 21 home runs and 65 RBI.

