Follow live:

Pistons draft Cade Cunningham No. 1; get analysis and updates on every pick

Red Sox acquire OF Kyle Schwarber from Nationals

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Justin Leger
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Red Sox acquire Kyle Schwarber from Nationals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox have made their first splash ahead of the 2021 MLB trade deadline.

The team announced Thursday night they have acquired All-Star slugger Kyle Schwarber in a deal with the Washington Nationals. Boston is sending pitching prospect Aldo Ramirez to D.C.

Ramirez was the Red Sox' No. 19 ranked prospect, per MLB Pipeline.

Red Sox trade deadline targets: Starting pitchers

With Schwarber, Boston gets the big left-handed bat it coveted. The former Chicago Cubs outfielder was among the hottest hitters in baseball prior to being placed on the injured list earlier this month with a hamstring strain. He was named National League Player of the Month after crushing 16 homers in June.

For the season. Schwarber has 25 homers and 53 RBI with a .910 OPS in 72 games.

Recommended Stories