Red Sox acquire OF Kyle Schwarber from Nationals

Red Sox acquire Kyle Schwarber from Nationals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox have made their first splash ahead of the 2021 MLB trade deadline.

The team announced Thursday night they have acquired All-Star slugger Kyle Schwarber in a deal with the Washington Nationals. Boston is sending pitching prospect Aldo Ramirez to D.C.

Ramirez was the Red Sox' No. 19 ranked prospect, per MLB Pipeline.

The #RedSox today acquired All-Star outfielder Kyle Schwarber from the Washington Nationals, in exchange for minor league RHP Aldo Ramirez.



To make room for Schwarber on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox designated RHP Brandon Workman for assignment. — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 30, 2021

With Schwarber, Boston gets the big left-handed bat it coveted. The former Chicago Cubs outfielder was among the hottest hitters in baseball prior to being placed on the injured list earlier this month with a hamstring strain. He was named National League Player of the Month after crushing 16 homers in June.

For the season. Schwarber has 25 homers and 53 RBI with a .910 OPS in 72 games.