MLB Rumors: Rafael Devers rejects Red Sox contract extension offer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jake Levin
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Boston Red Sox
    Boston Red Sox
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Rafael Devers
    Rafael Devers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Reports: Rafael Devers rejects extension offer originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Contract talks between Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox have apparently hit a snag.

MLB insider Hector Gomez was first to report that Devers, who is two seasons away from unrestricted free agency, rejected the team's offer ahead of Friday's opener.

Tomase: What surprising Jose Ramirez deal means for Devers, Red Sox

Chris Cotillo of MassLive added that Devers doesn't want to discuss an extension once the season begins, which could provide a slight -- however brief -- saving grace for the team's opener against the New York Yankees being postponed until Friday.

It is unclear how much the Red Sox' offer to Devers was.

An All-Star for the first time in 2021, the 25-year-old Devers hit .279 with a career-high 38 homers with 113 runs batted in for the Red Sox last season.

Recommended Stories