MLB rumors: Race to sign Manny Machado down to these non-AL East teams

The Manny Machado sweepstakes finally seem to be heating up, and the latest developments are good for the Boston Red Sox.

The race to sign Machado is down to two teams, and the New York Yankees reportedly aren't one of them. In fact, the two teams aren't in the American League East.

Can't confirm Yankees are out (there's no word they've been told this at least), but as said, they haven't engaged in negotiations lately or made an official offer. They aren't meeting the believed 325M-plus target, or even 300. Or even coming especially close. https://t.co/pTjdkPLjSP — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 9, 2019

The Yankees could still swoop in and sign Machado, but it doesn't look like anything is close right now.

The Bronx Bombers not getting Machado would be good for the Red Sox. Machado is one of the elite shortstops in the league and a fearsome hitter -- even if he didn't show it for the Los Angeles Dodgers in their 2018 World Series defeat to the Red Sox.

Machado batted .297 with 37 home runs, 107 RBI and a .367 on-base percentage in 2018 between the Baltimore Orioles and Dodgers. His addition to the Yankees would add a lot of power to an already fearsome lineup.

The Philadelphia Phillies have been aggressive in their pursuit to make roster upgrades this offseason. They have yet to make any major moves, though, despite being linked to Machado and Bryce Harper, among other top-tier free agents. The White Sox have added two of Machado's friends, Yonder Alonso and Jon Jay, over the winter, so they are an intriguing option.

