As the Nationals begin their first World Series title defense, perhaps their biggest need is to figure out who starts at second base if Howie Kendrick does not return.

The Winter Meetings don't begin until December 8, but a few dominoes have already fallen in free agency.

According to Jon Heyman, the Reds agreed to a four-year, $64 million deal with Mike Moustakas on Monday. He will play second base in Cincinnati per Ken Rosenthal.

Moustakas, who hit 35 home runs and drove in 87 runs with the Brewers last year, was thought as a potential replacement for Anthony Rendon if he decided to leave Washington.

Some notable options at third base now include Josh Donaldson, Todd Frazier, Asdrubal Cabrera and Jedd Gyorko.

Since he's playing second with the Reds, he could have filled that hole as well had the Nationals been able to sign him. Brock Holt, Brian Dozier and Eric Sogard represent some of the top free-agent second basemen.

Whether Washington was ever interested in Moustakas remains to be seen, but the fact remains that the infield options in this free-agent class are dwindling.

MORE NATIONALS NEWS:

MLB Rumors: Potential Nationals target Mike Moustakas reportedly signs with Reds originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington