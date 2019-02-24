MLB rumors: Phillies owner leaves Las Vegas with no Bryce Harper deal originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Harper Watch continues.

Phillies owner John Middleton flew to Las Vegas to meet with free agent Bryce Harper and his representatives Friday, but he left Saturday night with no deal sealed, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reported.

Air Middleton headed back east after busy day of meetings w Team Harper. Talks continue ... nighty-night. — Jim Salisbury (@JSalisburyNBCS) February 24, 2019

This is of no surprise, though. MLB Network insider Jon Heyman reported Middleton wasn't expected to leave Sin City with Harper signed.

Middleton is now on his way back east, reports @JSalisburyNBCS this was the expectation yesterday. Middleton was not expected to close the deal in this meeting https://t.co/laztc3Emsc — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 24, 2019

The Phillies clearly are seen as the favorites to sign the superstar. But Heyman reported they aren't the only team in Vegas to see the six-time All-Star. And that very well could include the Giants.

While Phillies are seen as the favorite (and may well be), team Harper has been negotiating in Vegas with two teams who were there to see Bryce today, "with more to follow" — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 24, 2019

While Philly appears to be in strong position, word is there is no deal yet with Bryce, and no expectation he will be returning east with Phillies owner John Middleton. "Just a meeting," is the official word. SF, SD, Wash, maybe 1 more still in the game to varying degrees. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 23, 2019

Spring training games are underway, and the 26-year-old still is without a team. This has to end soon, right?

Well, we'll see.