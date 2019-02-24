MLB rumors: Phillies owner leaves Las Vegas with no Bryce Harper deal

Dalton Johnson
NBC Sports BayArea

Harper Watch continues. 

Phillies owner John Middleton flew to Las Vegas to meet with free agent Bryce Harper and his representatives Friday, but he left Saturday night with no deal sealed, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reported. 

This is of no surprise, though. MLB Network insider Jon Heyman reported Middleton wasn't expected to leave Sin City with Harper signed.

The Phillies clearly are seen as the favorites to sign the superstar. But Heyman reported they aren't the only team in Vegas to see the six-time All-Star. And that very well could include the Giants. 

[RELATED: Mac Williamson could start in left field, year after costly concussion]

Spring training games are underway, and the 26-year-old still is without a team. This has to end soon, right?

Well, we'll see.

