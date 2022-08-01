MLB rumors: Phillies could target Jackie Bradley Jr. at trade deadline

Report: Phillies could target Red Sox CF Jackie Bradley Jr. at trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Even if the Boston Red Sox hold onto shortstop Xander Bogaerts and third baseman Rafael Devers past Tuesday night's MLB trade deadline, it wouldn't be shocking if the team dealt a couple other veterans on their roster.

Designated hitter J.D. Martinez and catcher Christian Vazquez are two players eligible for unrestricted free agency this winter who could be on the move. Both have been mentioned in various trade rumors over the last few weeks.

Another Red Sox player drawing some interest is center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Monday that Bradley is on the Philadelphia Phillies' radar as the National League East club looks for defensive help in center field.

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski knows Bradley's skill set well from their time together with the Red Sox, including a World Series-winning season in 2018.

Bradley's defense is still strong, but his production at the plate is pretty lackluster. He's batting .210 with three home runs and 29 RBI in 89 games this season. Trading Bradley and giving his at-bats to a younger player with more offensive potential wouldn't be a bad trade deadline move.