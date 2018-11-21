MLB Rumors: Phillies could pursue Craig Kimbrel in free agency originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

If the Boston Red Sox want to keep Craig Kimbrel, they may have to ward off some outside competition.

The Philadelphia Phillies are "showing interest" in both Kimbrel and free agent starter Patrick Corbin, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Tuesday.

Kimbrel certainly makes sense for the Phillies, who relied on a closer-by-committee approach in 2018 led by Seranthony Dominguez, Hector Neris and Pat Neshek. Kimbrel arguably is the best closer on the free agent market, and if the Red Sox are unwilling to give him a hefty new contract, Gabe Kapler's club would give him another opportunity to be a closer on a potential contender.

Boston reportedly still has interest in re-signing the 30-year-old right-hander, who posted 42 saves in 2018 despite a rocky postseason. But after declining the team's $17.9 million qualifying offer, Kimbrel could command a five-year contract approaching a total of $100 million.

President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski will have to decide if it's worth keeping one of the game's elite closers or find a cheaper alternative elsewhere. His decision won't happen in a vacuum, though, as the Phillies likely will be among several teams eyeing Kimbrel as the offseason continues.

