MLB rumors: Phillies confident they'll sign Bryce Harper in free agency

We have an update in the latest edition of MLB's daily reality show: "Where on Earth will Bryce Harper sign?"

Well, it's kind of an update.

The Philadelphia Phillies, long considered the favorites to sign the 26-year-old superstar, "are confident" they will sign the former Nationals outfielder, Matt Breen of Philly.com reported Thursday.

After Manny Machado agreed to a record 10-year, $300 million contract with the San Diego Padres earlier this week, Breen reported that the Phillies have "ramped up their negotiations" in their efforts to land Harper.

The Giants, of course, have been linked to Harper ever since they met with the prized free agent in early February. At one point, the Giants were considered the betting favorites for Harper's services.

However, on Wednesday, it was reported that they were "not optimistic" about landing the six-time All-Star.

Although Breen noted in his piece that the Giants appear to be the Phillies' biggest challengers for Harper, San Francisco more likely will be the bridesmaid in the bid to acquire the 2015 NL MVP.

But who knows? In this slow MLB free agency period, there probably will be more twists and turns before all is said and done.