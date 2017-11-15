MLB Rumors: Padres Interested in Eric Hosmer

It's that time of year again where major league baseball's free agency will spark a lot of rumors and a lot of deals in teams hopes that a player will bring them one step closer to a championship.

Nine players have received $17.4 million qualifying offers from their teams, and a total of 166 players have filed for free agency.

The majority of deals are expected to take place during the Baseball Winter Meetings on Dec. 10–14 in Orlando, Florida. As the league's general manager meetings wind down, teams are already scrambling to identify players that will help their teams in the future.

Here is the latest news and rumors from around the league.

Rumors and News

• The San Diego Padres are discussing the idea of pursuing free–agent first baseman Eric Hosmer. (The Athletic)

• Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo says it is possible that he will meet with Bryce Harper and his agent. Harper is set to hit free agency at the end of next season. (MLB.com)

• Slugger J.D. Martinez is asking for a seven–year, $210 million contract. (USA Today)

The Red Sox have been meeting with Carlos Santana's representatives. As many as 10 teams are interested in him. (FanRag Sports)

• The Blue Jays and Mets have reached out to outfielder Lorenzo Cain, with the Rangers, Mariners and Giants possibly look for outfielder help. (ESPN.com)

• The Dodgers are in the mix for Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton. At least five others have also expressed interest in the MLB home run leader. (MLB.com)

• Free–agent Lucas Duda is sought after by the Red Sox, Angels and Mariners (New York Post)

• No talks have started concerning Yankees outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury and his no-trade clause. (New York Post)